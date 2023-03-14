Iran economy sees 3.7% rise in first 9 months

The country has registered a 3.2 percent rise excluding oil revenues in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year, according to CBI.

The achieved growth of "oil and gas", "industries and mines", and "services" groups is 15.4%, 8.9%, and 3.3% respectively compared to the corresponding period last year, the report read.

The achieved rise of the "agriculture, forestry and fishing" group accounts for 1.1% compared to the corresponding period the year before, the report added.

