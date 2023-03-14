  1. Economy
Mar 14, 2023, 11:59 PM

Iran economy sees 3.7% rise in first 9 months

Iran economy sees 3.7% rise in first 9 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Central Bank of Iran has reported that the country has registered a 3.7 percent surge in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar.

The country has registered a 3.2 percent rise excluding oil revenues in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year, according to CBI.

The achieved growth of "oil and gas", "industries and mines", and "services" groups is 15.4%, 8.9%, and 3.3% respectively compared to the corresponding period last year, the report read.

The achieved rise of the "agriculture, forestry and fishing" group accounts for 1.1% compared to the corresponding period the year before, the report added.

AMK/IRN85056846

News Code 198513

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News