Mar 13, 2023, 11:30 AM

Armenia proposes Iran-Black Sea corridor for Indian traders

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Armenia has proposed an Iran-Black Sea corridor to connect Indian traders with Russia and Europe.

The offer was made last week by a visiting Armenian team comprising senior officials and experts. It came at a time when Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was also visiting India.

The proposed corridor, which will run parallel to the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), will aim to connect Mumbai with Bandar Abbas in Iran and then Armenia and onward to Europe or Russia, bypassing Azerbaijan with whom India has lukewarm ties amid its close association with Turkey and Pakistan, The Economic Times reported.

Armenia, whose ties with India have witnessed an upswing in recent years buoyed by defense exports, has sought Indian investments for the corridor in the Armenian territory, sources in the Armenian government indicated to ET.

