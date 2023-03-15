  1. Economy
Mar 15, 2023, 9:50 AM

Tehran, Riyadh share common perspectives on oil markets

Tehran, Riyadh share common perspectives on oil markets

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Tehran and Riyadh have exchanged views regarding OPEC and OPEC+ policies to ensure stability in the world oil markets, Iran’s oil minister said.

“All decisions concerning global oil markets over the last few months have been made by pooling minds with OPEC's de facto leader and closer collaborations are on the agenda,” Javad Owji was also quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry’s news portal Shana.

Referring to the two country’s recent agreement to restore diplomatic ties after years, he noted that the National Iranian Oil Company has formulated proposals to develop joint oil and gas fields, namely the Arash offshore gas field in the Persian Gulf, with the help of neighboring states.

“We are willing to hold talks and cooperate to develop the joint field.”

MNA/PR

News Code 198540

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News