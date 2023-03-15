UAE won't let any party to threaten Iran from its soil

The UAE ambassador to Tehran Saif Mohamed Obaid Jasem AlZaabi made the comments in a meeting with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, parliament speaker of Iran on Wednesday.

At the beginning of this meeting, Ghalibaf wished success to AlZaabi in his new term of responsibility in Tehran, adding "There is no doubt that the countries of the Persian Gulf region should have a warm and intimate relationship with each other historically, geographically, culturally, economically and politically, and this is the reality of our region."

The speaker recalled that the policy of the 13th government and the 11th parliament in Iran is to develop relations with neighboring countries, describing the United Arab Emirates as one of Iran's major trading partners.

He warned the UAE side against the danger of US presence in the region, stressing, "The intervention of powers such as the United States leads to tensions because they only seek their own interests and undermine the security of the region."

Ghalibaf said that Iran-UAE relations would benefit regional stability.

The Iranian speaker also warned about the presence and plots of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf region to undermine its security.

Ghalibaf went on to tell AlZaabi that "I hope your efforts will be a beginning of the development of relations between the two countries because there is a will in the governments and peoples of the two countries to expand their relations."

"We are very pleased that your bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia are forging. These relations are generally forged among neighboring countries, the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, especially with the UAE," the UAE envoy said.

"We hope that the relations with other countries, including Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain will be completed in light of talks between Iran and the UAE," AlZaabi also said.

Referring to the visit of a high-ranking delegation from Iran to the UAE, he said, "We are confident that such trips will be effective in emphasizing and confirming the relations between the two countries, and we hope that they will develop more than before."

Further, by presenting the official invitation of the Speaker of the UAE Parliament to the Speaker of the Iranian parliament, he expressed hope that Ghalibaf's upcoming visit to the UAE will lead to further expansion of bilateral relations.

"The UAE government is against any damage to Iran and provides all guarantees that no one can use our country to attack Iran by being in the UAE in terms of military, security, intelligence or in any other [form of presence]," the diplomat said.

"The UAE believes that the region's security should be maintained as a whole and cannot be divided into different parts. The Islamic Republic of Iran is considered an important country in ensuring the stability of the region, and we believe that in this region no other country can secure our interests," the ambassador further noted.

He continued to say that he had held talks with the Emirates ports and aviation administration in order to develop relations with Iran, concluding that "routes lead to neighboring countries and from there to Eurasia and Europe. We have had a shared experience with Iran in terms of establishing transit to Turkey, which has been a successful experience. Therefore, all our efforts are aimed at strengthening relations between the countries of the region."

KI