Iran never thought of intruding into Iraqi Kurdistan

Speaking in an interview with an Iraqi TV, Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadegh emphasized Iran's commitment to Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Reacting to accusations against Iran's attack on terrorist positions in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, Ale-Sadegh said that Iran has never thought of intruding into the territory of the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Recently the two countries reached some agreements about this issue, he also said, expressing hope that through that mutual understanding, the two countries will control the armed groups and that no aggression will threaten Iran.

The Iranian envoy also said that during the riots in Iran in recent months Iran thwarted terrorist plots that were carried out from Erbil.

"We have historical relations with the Kurds and the Iraqi Kurdistan region," he also said, announcing his decision to travel to the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

