US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Gaza war

A senior US official earlier said that US will veto the resolution, if it was brought to a vote in its current form, accusing council members of cynically rejecting attempts at reaching a compromise.



The 15-member council voted on a draft resolution put forward by its 10 non-permanent members in a meeting beginning at 10 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” and separately demand the release of hostages, Reuters news agency reported.

Israel’s 13-month war in Gaza has martyred nearly 44,000 Palestinian people and displaced nearly all the enclave’s population at least once.



Ahead of a vote on the ceasefire resolution on Wednesday, Britain put forward new language that the US would have supported as a compromise, but that was rejected, a US on condition of anonymity said.

“China kept demanding ‘stronger language’ and Russia appeared to be pulling strings with various [elected] 10 members,” the official said.

“This really does undercut the narrative that this was an organic reflection of the E10 and there’s some sense that some E10 members regret that those responsible for the drafting allowed the process to be manipulated for what we consider to be cynical purposes.”

MA/PR