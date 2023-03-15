  1. World
Kyiv to get MiG-29 jets from several countries, Poland says

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Several countries intend to hand over their MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told a news conference on Wednesday when asked about the planned deliveries of these aircraft to Kyiv.

"We will announce the details in due time. These decisions are being made by a group of several countries. I’m not in a position to speak on their behalf. Although we have clear declarations as to which countries these will be, we have agreed that they will announce their decisions in accordance with their procedures," he said, TASS  reported.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland was going to provide some of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks. On February 17, he said that Warsaw was ready to supply these fighters to Ukraine only in concert with other NATO countries.

Poland has 28 MiG-29 fighters, stationed at the air base in Malbork. It has not been announced yet how many planes of this type will go to Ukraine.

