Nov 20, 2024, 9:30 AM

Since Oct. 1;

Over 1.1K Zionists killed, injured in S Lebanon clashes

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that since October 1, 1,160 Zionist forces have been killed and wounded in the clashes in southern Lebanon.

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah announced the casualties of the Zionist army in the ongoing battles in southern Lebanon since October 1.

According to Hezbollah's Operations Room, 110 Zionist forces were killed and 1050 other soldiers were wounded during this period.

During this period, 48 Merkava tanks, 9 military bulldozers, 2 Hummer vehicles, 2 armored vehicles, and 2 troop carriers were also destroyed, it added.

Also, 6 “Hermes 450” drones, 2 “Hermes 900” drones, and 1 “Quadcopter” glider were also destroyed, according to the statement.

