Iran to respond to IAEA BoG resolution proportionately

In a telephone conversation with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the interactions between Iran and the Agency in light of the results of Grossi's visit to Tehran, as well as developments related to the ongoing IAEA Board of Governors (BoG) meeting.

Referring to Grossi's visit to Iran, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted the understandings reached during the visit, once again proving the goodwill and will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to enhance interactions and cooperation with the Agency.

In the telephone conversation, the two sides also emphasized their resolve to continue the path of dialogue and interaction in order to resolve differences and address other issues on the agenda, and to avoid unconstructive and confrontational approaches.

The top Iranian diplomat said that "If the opposing parties disregard Iran's goodwill and interactive approach and place unconstructive measures on the agenda of the Board of Governors meeting by passing a resolution, Iran will respond appropriately and proportionately."

