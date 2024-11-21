UN stresses cooperation between Iran, IAEA

The UN spokesman made the comments during his daily press briefing on Wednesday as the IAEA Board of Governors started its quarterly meeting, with Iran nuclear program as one of the topics on the agenda.

In response to the question "Rafael Grossi told the Board of Governors at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) that the stockpile of uranium at 20 per cent and 60 per cent has raised in Iran nuclear sites. Has the Secretary-General heard anything from Rafael Grossi himself or does he have any reaction?" Dujarric said "...it is important that Iran cooperate fully with the IAEA and live up to its commitments and obligations with the IAEA."

MNA