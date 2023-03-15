Nine countries vow to ship 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

"The coalition of countries that are donating Leopard tanks to Ukraine continues to grow. And nine countries have now committed to providing more than 150 Leopard tanks," he said.

The Minister added that "many other countries have provided shorter-range air defense" to Ukraine.

"We are now at a crucial time in the course of Ukraine's fight for freedom. And we must all demonstrate our continued resolve and unity. That means following through on our commitments—fully and quickly," the Defense Secretary stated.

He also called to increase the amount of ammunition and air defense systems shipped to Ukraine; to that extent, he called to "develop innovative solutions to industrial-production problems."

According to the Pentagon, the US has allocated over $32 billion to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly noted the danger of shipped weapons spreading to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the West’s militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.

MNA/PR