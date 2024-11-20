Iran envoy commiserates with Pakistan over deadliest attack

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Reza Amiri Moghaddam wrote, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the terrorist explosion at Mali Khel checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and martyrdom of 12 members of the security forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a security post in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11 security forces and wounding several others, four intelligence and security officials said Wednesday, India Today reported.

The attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, happened Tuesday evening in Bannu, a district in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

