Israeli archaeologist killed in Lebanon by Hezbollah

A 71-year-old Israeli researcher was killed Wednesday along with a soldier during a gun battle with Hezbollah fighters after entering southern Lebanon without the required approvals while accompanied by a senior Israeli officer.

In a separate incident, an Israeli reservist was killed when a damaged building collapsed during an early morning operation in southern Lebanon, Times of Israel reported.

According to an initial Israeli military probe, the chief of staff of the Golani Brigade, Col. Yoav Yarom, allowed Israeli researcher Zeev Erlich, 71, to enter the western sector of southern Lebanon to examine an archaeological site — an ancient fortress.

Col. Yoav Yarom, the Golani Brigade’s chief of staff who was accompanying Erlich, was moderately wounded in the gun battle with the Hezbollah forces, the Times said, adding that

A company commander with the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion was also seriously wounded in the same incident.

MNA