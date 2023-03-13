Iran FM reiterates call for political solution to Ukraine war

In a phone call on Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov discussed and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The Russian Foreign Minister welcomed the agreement recently announced between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations.

The two foreign ministers also focused on the latest views regarding the comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia also consulted and exchanged opinions regarding holding a four-nation meeting (Iran, Russia, Turkey and Syria) in order to solve the problems between Syria and Turkey.

The latest developments in the Ukrainian conflict were among the other topics discussed by the two foreign ministers, with the top Iranian diplomat emphasizing the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran that focuses on political solutions and dialogue.

Developments related to the technical cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were another focus of the phone call and exchange of views between Amir-Abdollahian and Sergey Lavrov.

