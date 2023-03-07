Iran ready to establish transport coop. with SCO states

Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization met with Mahdi Safari, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, on Monday and discussed the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation.

Referring to the role of multilateralism in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Safari, in this meeting considered economic cooperation as the center of multilateralism policy.

Iran's joining the SCO is also in line with this policy, he also said, emphasizing that full membership will provide numerous mutual benefits.

Half of the SCO members are landlocked and the others, like Iran, are situated in transitways, he said, adding that therefore, Iran is ready to play a prominent role in the Shanghai transport cooperation arrangements.

Iran enjoys a high capacity in knowledge-based industries, he noted, expressing Iran's readiness to cooperate in the relevant fields and to promote technology and knowledge-based houses at the level of Shanghai member countries.

The SCO head, for his part, said that the fields of transit, energy, and technology are among the fields of interest of the organization.

Iran's membership in the organization will definitely deepen and expand the bilateral cooperation, he added.

