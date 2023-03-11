India to send wheat to Afghanistan via Iran's Chabahar Port

India and five Central Asian countries on Tuesday asserted that Afghani soil must not be used for any terrorist activities even as New Delhi announced a fresh tranche of 20,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan, which will be sent through Chabahar Port in Iran.

The first meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan in New Delhi also witnessed a resolve by the participating countries exploring ways to jointly counter threats of terrorism, extremism, radicalization and drug trafficking in the region, Press Trust of India reported.

In December, India joined several other leading countries in criticizing the Taliban’s decision to ban university education for women in Afghanistan.

The joint statement said India announced the supply of 20,000 tons of wheat assistance to Afghanistan in partnership with the UN World Food Program through Chabahar Port.

Months after the Taliban captured power in Kabul in August 2021, India announced assistance of 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghans, as they were reeling under a severe food crisis. Subsequently, the consignments were sent to Afghanistan using the land route through Pakistan.

Islamabad had granted the transit facility after months of discussions.

Besides host India, the meeting was attended by special envoys or senior officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Country representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes and the UN World Food Program also participated in the meeting.

The joint statement said the country representative of UNWFP in Afghanistan briefed participants on the India-UNWFP partnership to deliver grain assistance to Afghans and made a presentation on the current humanitarian situation, including aid requirements for the year ahead.

“The sides took note of the current humanitarian situation and agreed to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people,” the statement said.

The joint statement said participants thanked India for holding the first Joint Working Group Meeting on Afghanistan at the senior officials level and agreed to continue consultations in this format on a regular basis.

India has not yet recognized the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In June last year, India reestablished its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a “technical team” to its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

MNA/PR