Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 12

Kayhan:

Bomb explosion in journalists gathering in Mazar-i-Sharif leaves 3 martyred, 30 injured

Iran's exports volume increases by 17.7% in first 10 months this year

Yasin advanced jet mass production line inaugurated

Ettela'at:

World welcomes Tehran-Riyadh normalizing ties

Leader urges freedom-seeking nations to get to know each other

More than 100 arrested regarding students' poisoning case

Iran unveils latest model of Yasin training jet

Emrooz:

FM says Iran in no way retreats from historical water share from Aras river

Tejarat:

Leader issues message to Spanish-speaking nations

Washington big loser of Iran-Saudi Arabia peace

Javan:

Non-American order begins in West Asia

Jomleh:

Saudi FM says agreement with Iran outcome of 2 years of talks

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Chinese official says Iran, Saudi Arabia will reopen embassies in near future

Siasat-e Rooz:

Iran-made Yasin multipurpose jet unveiled

Asr-e Tose'e:

Iran FM meets Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

