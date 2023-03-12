Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 12

Kayhan:
Bomb explosion in journalists gathering in Mazar-i-Sharif leaves 3 martyred, 30 injured
Iran's exports volume increases by 17.7% in first 10 months this year
Yasin advanced jet mass production line inaugurated
Ettela'at:
World welcomes Tehran-Riyadh normalizing ties
Leader urges freedom-seeking nations to get to know each other
More than 100 arrested regarding students' poisoning case
Iran unveils latest model of Yasin training jet
Emrooz:
FM says Iran in no way retreats from historical water share from Aras river
Tejarat:
Leader issues message to Spanish-speaking nations
Washington big loser of Iran-Saudi Arabia peace
Javan:
Non-American order begins in West Asia
Jomleh:
Saudi FM says agreement with Iran outcome of 2 years of talks
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Chinese official says Iran, Saudi Arabia will reopen embassies in near future
Siasat-e Rooz:
Iran-made Yasin multipurpose jet unveiled
Asr-e Tose'e:
Iran FM meets Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan
