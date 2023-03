Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 13

Kayhan:

10th massive weekly protest held against Israeli regime cabinet

New wave of strikes, protests hit Europe

Arman-e Emrooz:

Prisoner swap, so far so close

Those behind students' poisoning arrested

Aftab:

Lukashenko's trip to Iran fresh start for expanding Iran-Belarus ties

Abrar:

Arab League chief reacts to Tehran-Riyadh agreement

Atrak:

FM says Tehran-Washington reached deal on prisoner swap

Parl. Speaker: Iran's policy maintaining stability in Persian Gulf

Afkar:

Iran, Uzbekistan reach agreement on transportation cooperation

Ettela'at:

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran, US reached agreement on prisoners exchange

Anti-government protests held in France, UK, Germany, Czechia

Javan:

500k protesters take into Tel Aviv streets

Asr-e Tose'e:

"If all goes well, we'll see prisoners swap with US," Iran FM

MP