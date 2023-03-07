  1. Iran
Mar 7, 2023, 8:48 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 7

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, March 7.

Kayhan: 

Leader calls for harsh punishment for perpetrators of school poisonings

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

FM Spox.: Exchanging messages between Tehran-Washington underway

Etela'at:

Grossi: Iran, IAEA reached agreement on continuation of verification

Etemad:

Grossi says he eyes next steps in coop. with Iran

Abrar:

Leader stresses punishing perpetrators of poisonings 

Aftab:

Students poisoning big, unforgivable crime: Leader

Arman-e Melli: 

Leader orders investigating poisonings of students 

