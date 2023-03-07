Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 7

Kayhan:
Leader calls for harsh punishment for perpetrators of school poisonings
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
FM Spox.: Exchanging messages between Tehran-Washington underway
Etela'at:
Grossi: Iran, IAEA reached agreement on continuation of verification
Etemad:
Grossi says he eyes next steps in coop. with Iran
Abrar:
Leader stresses punishing perpetrators of poisonings
Aftab:
Students poisoning big, unforgivable crime: Leader
Arman-e Melli:
Leader orders investigating poisonings of students
RHM/
Your Comment