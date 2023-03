Kayhan:

Recession and inflation hit US economy

Japan:

Ball of reaching agreement with IAEA in US court

Etela'at:

Iran oil min.: Iran's oil revenue increased in comparison to last year

Etemad:

Two narrations on Iran-IAEA joint statement

Aftab:

Biden made world on verge of nuclear war

Arman-e Melli:

No agreement reached between Tehran, IAEA regarding technical issues

RHM/