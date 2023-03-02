Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 2

Abrar:

Do Germans accept Hittler's child as next chancellor?: Iran FM

Javan:

Rial regains value against Dollar after gov's takes action

Asr-e Iranian:

Two German diplomats expelled from Iran over their gov.'s meddling

Kayhan:

Media: US transfers ISIL terrorists from Ein al-Asad to Iraq's Diyala

Iran expels 2 German diplomats over Berlin's intervention, hostile actions against Tehran

Etemad:

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Iran again

Ettela'at:

Iran reacts to IAEA new report

President Raeisi orders investigation into suspected acts against school children

Jomleh:

Eslami says IAEA's chief visit to Tehran can help Vienna talks

Shahrvand:

Disputed issue between Iran, IAEA resolved

MP