Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on March 2

Abrar:
Do Germans accept Hittler's child as next chancellor?: Iran FM
Javan:
Rial regains value against Dollar after gov's takes action
Asr-e Iranian:
Two German diplomats expelled from Iran over their gov.'s meddling
Kayhan:
Media: US transfers ISIL terrorists from Ein al-Asad to Iraq's Diyala
Iran expels 2 German diplomats over Berlin's intervention, hostile actions against Tehran
Etemad:
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Iran again
Ettela'at:
Iran reacts to IAEA new report
President Raeisi orders investigation into suspected acts against school children
Jomleh:
Eslami says IAEA's chief visit to Tehran can help Vienna talks
Shahrvand:
Disputed issue between Iran, IAEA resolved
MP
Your Comment