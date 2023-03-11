Iran, S Arabia agreement step towards regional stability

"Reviving relations with Saudi Arabia is an important step towards the stability of the region, the Persian Gulf, and political and economic development under regional cooperation," the Iranian Parliament Speaker tweeted.

He also expressed hope that Riadh will show its goodwill in practice by taking benevolent decisions on regional issues, especially Lebanon, and Yemen, and supporting Palestine without interfering in Iran's internal affairs, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf added.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

The three countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also declared their firm willingness to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.

