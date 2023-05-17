Black Sea grain deal extended for two months: Turkey

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more months one day before Russia could have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension in a televised speech and it was confirmed by Russia and Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The flow of ships through the corridor had been grinding to a halt during the last few days with the deal apparently set to expire on Thursday.

"The Black Sea grain corridor deal has been extended by two months with the efforts of Turkey," said Erdogan.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters.

MNA/PR