Raeisi forwards Iran’s membership in SCO bill to FM

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – President Raeisi has forwarded Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bill to the Foreign Ministry for implementation after it was approved by the Parliament and Guardian Council.

In accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi submitted the "Law on the Accession of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" which was approved in an open session of the Parliament on January 24, 2023 and later on February 4 by the Guardian Council for implementation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a statement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was an observer member of the SCO since 2005. Its official request for full membership in the organization was approved by the state members in the Samarkand meeting of the organization last year.

The SCO had eight members before and now with Iran, it is a nine-member organization for regional cooperation. 

