Raeisi stresses strengthening of Iran-Iraq cooperation

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Iraq, Ebrahim Raeisi in a phone conversation held on Wednesday evening with the Iraiqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy, industry, trade, finance and banking.

Al-Sudani, for his part, said that the government and people of Iraq have always appreciated the support and help of their Iranian brothers, especially in difficult times.

The latest status of economic cooperation between the two countries, especially the constructive agreements made during the recent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Tehran, was also among the issues that were discussed between Raeisi and Al-Sudani.

MNA