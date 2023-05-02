Iran to host ECO states' culture ministers conference

The conference is slated to be held on June 13 in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili will chair the conference.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

