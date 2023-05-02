  1. Culture
May 2, 2023, 3:50 PM

Iran to host ECO states' culture ministers conference

Iran to host ECO states' culture ministers conference

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran is set to host the upcoming conference in which the culture ministers of ECO member states will take part.

The conference is slated to be held on June 13 in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili will chair the conference.

The Economic Cooperation Organization or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

MP/IRN85099351

News Code 200187

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News