US fighter jet survived weekend missile attack over Red Sea

FA-18 Hornet fighter jet was hit with a missile on the night the first American fighter jet was shot, but the pilots were able to survive the attack with difficulty and by performing maneuvers, the Fox News reported but claimed that the missiles were fired from the guided-missile cruiser Gettysburg, which was tasked with escorting the aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman.

According to the report, the US Navy pilots were extremely angry after the incident despite US Central Command (CENTCOM) statement attributing the incident to friendly fire over the Red Sea.

In the statement, CENTCOM emphasized that it is investigating how the guided-missile cruiser made the mistake.

The downing of the warplane followed an airstrike on the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Saturday night that prompted retaliatory strikes by the Yemeni army.

So far, no report has been published on the targets bombed and the extent of the damage and possible casualties.

The next day, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced that the army successfully targeted the American aircraft carrier and a number of destroyers simultaneously with the attacks on Sana’a.

The operation was carried out with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, he said, adding that an American F-18 fighter jet was shot down as well, he added.

Saree also pledged to continue operations in defense of the Palestinian people and in respond to the attacks on the Gaza Strip and Yemen.

SD/