Qatar envoy meets Iran dep. interior min. for bilateral talks

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Emphasizing that security in the region must be established through the efforts and cooperation of the regional countries, Pour-Jamshidian stated that Iran is ready to cooperate on issues such as training police force and cooperating in the fight against drug trafficking.

The Qatari envoy, for his part, pointed to the close cooperation with Security and Disciplinary Deputy Office of Iran’s Ministry of Interior and thanked the deputy office for pursuing the common issues.

MA/6326992