Dec 24, 2024, 8:18 PM

Iran Zarei bags gold at 2024 Asian youth weightlifting c'ship

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Hamidreza Zarei claimed a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships.

Zarei finished in first place with 334kg (146+188) in the Youth Men’s -96kg.

Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatjonov Ruslan seized the silver with 331kg (151+180) and Indian Parv Chaudhary won the bronze with 303kg (135+168), according to Tehran Times. 

In the Junior Men’s -89kg, Iranian weightlifters Iliya Salehipour with 356kg (161+195) and Alireza Abbaspour with 355kg (159+196) won silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Gold medal went to Kazakhstan’s Churkin Alexey with 360kg (163+197).

2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships are being held in Doha, Qatar from Dec. 19 to 25.

