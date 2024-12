Kijan Maghsoudi from Iran at the weight category of 87 kg won a silver medal and became the Asian vice-champion after lifting 94 kg weight in the snatch, and 115 kg in the clean and jerk and a total of 209 kg.

Earlier on Tuesday at the Men’s -96kg category, another Iranian weightlifter Hamidreza Zarei claimed a gold medal with an overall of 334kg.

2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships are being held in Doha, Qatar from Dec. 19 to 25.

