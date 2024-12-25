Yemen confirms new op. with hypersonic missile on 'Israel'

Yahya Saree emphasized that the missile unit of the Yemeni armed forces succeeded in hitting a military target belonging to the Zionist enemy in occupied Jaffa in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

He added that, "this operation was carried out by firing a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

He clarified that the military operation of the Yemeni forces against the Zionist enemy will continue until the end of aggression against the Gaza Strip.

He stated that the operation was carried out within the framework of the fifth phase of the Yemeni armed forces' operation in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Media reported earlier on Wednesday that sirens sounded in central occupied Palestine after Yemeni armed forces launched a new hypersonic ballistic missile.

SD/6327040