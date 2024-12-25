US abducts Syrian army's latest air defense systems

Syrian sources told local media that the US military along with their affiliates SDF forces attacked a barracks in Deir Ezzor, Syria.

They transported the Syrian Army's latest air defense systems to other areas in large trucks.

The US has supported the looting and robbery operations against the bases and barracks of the Syrian army in the northern and eastern regions of the country by the SDF forces during the last 2 weeks.

Syrian sources stated that it was unknown where these weapons and military equipment were taken to.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Syria has grappled with instability and infighting.

SD/6326885