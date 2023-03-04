Methane explosion at Pakistani coal mine kills 6 miners

According to the reports, five miners were injured, ABC News reported.

The explosion took place in the district of Harnai in southwestern Baluchistan province.

A mines inspector, Mohammad Akram, said that it took rescuers 24 hours to get to the trapped miners and retrieve the bodies of those killed.

Pakistani coal miners often complain that mine owners fail to take safety precautions and install needed equipment.

However, despite the danger and low wages, thousands work in mines in Baluchistan, where unemployment is higher than in other parts of Pakistan.

MNA/PR