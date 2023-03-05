One dead after tanker truck explodes in Frederick

No other fatalities or injuries were reported in the crash, the Maryland State Police said, according to NewYork Times.

The fire, which sent enormous flames and plumes of smoke billowing above homes, caused Route 15 to be temporarily closed in both directions between Route 50 and 7th Street.

The Frederick County fire chief, Tom Coe, said at a news conference that one house on Apple Avenue, which runs parallel to Route 15, had “extensive damage” that made it uninhabitable.

He said officials were searching for a place for the residents to stay. Two other homes had minor damage, he said. Three cars were also damaged.

