Iran, Turkmenistan discuss consular, border issues

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Foreign Ministry for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on consular issues, including visas, prisoners, police cooperation, as well as legal and border cooperation, and customs issues.

The two sides also inked the MoU of the 15th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan joint consular, border and customs commission at the end of the meeting.

Bikdeli also held a meeting with the Turkmen foreign minister Rashid Meredov to discuss bilateral relations and consular ties.

Meredov and Bikdeli called for developing Tehran-Ashgabat bilateral ties during the meeting.

