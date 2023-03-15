  1. Economy
Iran, Turkmenistan diplomats urge expanding economic coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Ambassador of Iran to Ashgabat urged bolstering bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

During a diplomatic meeting, M. Byashimova and Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales noted the special significance of meetings at the highest levels during the exchange of views on the political and diplomatic dimension, AKIpress cited the Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry.

Special attention was paid to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the organization of mutual visits.

The fruitful partnership of the two states in a multilateral format within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations was noted.

The main areas of trade and economic partnership were also touched upon. Attention was focused on cooperation in the field of ecology, energy, and transport, marked as priority aspects.

The parties also noted the importance of intensifying the dialogue between women of the two countries.

