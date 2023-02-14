Iran, Turkmenistan determined to bolster mutual ties

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Reshit Meredow.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Iran’s cultural days and an exhibition of Iranian handicrafts in Ashgabat on Monday, Esmaeili expressed Tehran’s readiness to host Turkmenistan’s cultural week.

He said that culture is the major element connecting the two nations.

Cultural affinities between both sides are so wide that have brought the hearts of the people of both countries close together, the minister said.

“Together with the Iranian artists present in the cultural week of Turkmenistan, we are the messengers of friendship and affection between the two countries.”

The Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran kicked off in Turkmenistan on Monday.

