  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2023, 9:49 PM

IAEA report says discussions with Iran ongoing on 84% purity

IAEA report says discussions with Iran ongoing on 84% purity

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The IAEA is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, a report by the agency said on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

"Iran informed the Agency that 'unintended fluctuations in enrichment levels may have occurred during transition period at the time of commissioning the process of [60%] product (November 2022) or while replacing the feed cylinder'. Discussions between the Agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing," the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with Mehr correspondent in Tehran last week "It is normal to see 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process. It means that we may produce 5% [enriched uranium] and see 11% particles, or we may produce 20% but see 37% particles."

The AEOI spokesman's remarks were a reaction to the report by Bloomberg a few days earlier that claimed the IAEA had found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran.

MNA

News Code 197965

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News