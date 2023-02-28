IAEA report says discussions with Iran ongoing on 84% purity

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

"Iran informed the Agency that 'unintended fluctuations in enrichment levels may have occurred during transition period at the time of commissioning the process of [60%] product (November 2022) or while replacing the feed cylinder'. Discussions between the Agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing," the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report said.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with Mehr correspondent in Tehran last week "It is normal to see 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process. It means that we may produce 5% [enriched uranium] and see 11% particles, or we may produce 20% but see 37% particles."

The AEOI spokesman's remarks were a reaction to the report by Bloomberg a few days earlier that claimed the IAEA had found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran.

MNA