IAEA's Grossi to visit Iran on Friday: report

The visit comes amid new intensified media campaign by Western countries and their allies in the region that claim Iran has increased the level of enrichment to 80%.

Iran has rejected the claims of enrichment up to that level.

On Wednesday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) rejected accusations that the country is enriching uranium to 84 percent purity, asserting that there has been “no deviation” in Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

Yesterday, media reported that the UN nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity at its Fordow enrichment plant.

In relevant devolvement, also Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with Mehr correspondent in Tehran last week "It is normal to see 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process. It means that we may produce 5% [enriched uranium] and see 11% particles, or we may produce 20% but see 37% particles."

The AEOI spokesman's remarks were a reaction to the report by Bloomberg a few days earlier that claimed the IAEA had found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran.

MNA