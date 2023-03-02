Maintaining contacts with Iran at highest level important

Grossi made the remarks while speaking to the reporters at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reported.

Claiming that IAEA is recording alarming changes in the nuclear activities of Iran at certain points, Grossi added, "The IAEA should have direct access to such points in order to study the situation on the ground and dispel doubts that have been spreading recently. The matter was also emphasized during our meeting with Iranian colleagues."

On Wednesday, media outlets reported that Rafael Grossi will visit Iran on Friday for high-level meetings. Iranian sources said the IAE chief will hold talks with President Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami rejected accusations that the country is enriching uranium to 84 percent purity, asserting that there has been “no deviation” in Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

MP/PR