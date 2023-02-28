FM reiterates Iran supports neither side in Ukraine conflict

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon.

The two sides discussed a variety of issues including Yemen, Syria, as well as the Ukraine war.

"Despite the very good relations between Iran and Russia, Iran does not supply any military assistance to either side in the war, because it does not consider war as a solution and it supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country, including Ukraine," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The minister also urged more international support for the Syrian people as they grapple with the recent devastating earthquake.

With regard to Yemen, he reiterated Iran's call for the end of the conflict as well as the lifting of the blockade.

Amir-Abdollahian further reminded the UN official that Iran is home to millions of Afghans and called for more UN help to address those refugees' needs.

Martin Griffith, for his part, also expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and talks with the Iranian minister and the continuous contact with Iranian officials and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for his mission.

While confirming the views of Iran's minister regarding the necessity of facilitating and increasing humanitarian aid to Syria and Yemen, he informed him about his latest efforts in connection with the humanitarian issues of these two countries.

Expressing optimism about the positive effects of recent political developments in Arab states-Syria relations, the UN official expressed optimism about facilitating the delivery of aid to Syria.

He considered the issue of refugees as one of the most important humanitarian issues related to Syria.

Griffith pointed to the state of talks between Riyadh and Sana'a government and added that "we need a complete strategy to achieve sustainable peace in Yemen."

The UN official further expressed his views on the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the UN needs more cooperation and support from effective international parties regarding the humanitarian issues in that country.

He also expressed his assessment of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and considered the country's real and prioritized necessity to be peace and ending the war.

KI