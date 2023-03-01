Iranian foreign minister to visit Moscow in near future

Kazem Jalali told Russian news sources that Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Moscow will take place in March.

Political relations between Moscow and Tehran are gradually developing and are getting stronger every day, he said in a video interview at the press center of Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

"Our political relations are gradually developing and strengthening every day on the basis of us being neighbors as well as on our sharing similar approaches in the international arena," the Iranian envoy said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that Amir-Abdollahian will pay a visit to Russia soon, saying that Iran and Russia can play a decisive role in balancing the global energy market.

MP/FNA14011210000433