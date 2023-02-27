  1. Politics
Iran FM meets with UN's Guterres, Indonesian counterpart

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his Indonesian counterpart in Geneva on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council Meeting.

The meeting took place on Monday afternoon after Amir-Abdollahian delivered his speech at the UN council's meeting. 

This was the second time Iran's Foreign Minister and Guterres hold talks after their phone call a few weeks ago to discuss some regional and international developments on  including the major earthquake in Syria and Turkey and the latest status of Iran's talks with the world powers to remove the sanctions and revivie the JCPOA.

The top Iranian diplomat also held a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Ms. Retno Marsudi while in Geneva.

He has already held other meetings with counterparts from Finland and Belgium.

