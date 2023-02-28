Ties with Iran at highest level: Venezuela FM

After meeting with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Yvan Gil Pinto, the foreign minister of Venezuela expressed his happiness with the talks and described the bilateral relations with Tehran as being at their highest level.

He said he had a very successful meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, adding that Venezuela and Iran are two friendly countries that have strong relations.

He said that the two sides conveyed and exchanged the messages of the presidents of their countries and discussed the serious plans that they have, especially in the field of trade and commerce.

"Iran and Venezuela will continue to cooperate," Yvan Gil Pinto told Iranian media, adding "We also discussed international affairs."

"We have excellent cooperation with Iran in the field of trade and exchange of products and we are moving forward," the Venezuelan minister added in their own language through a translator.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also attended a meeting with the heads of Geneva-based international organizations on Tuesday.

MNA