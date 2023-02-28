Iran Army-IRGC joint air defense drills kick off

Air defense divisions of the Army and the IRGC are holding the large-scale military exercise, codenamed 'Modafean Aseman Velayat 1401' (Guardians of 'Velayat' Sky 1401), involving air defense units and domestically-developed military hardware.

Bolstering defenses against enemy threats to the country’s skies and comprehensive defense of sensitive and vital centers of the country are among these drills' goals, according to the spokesman of Modafean Aseman Velayat 1401 military drills Second Brigadier General Amir Abbas Farajpour.

Iran’s Armed Forces regularly hold military maneuvers to elevate their preparedness and military prowess.

The drills serve as a warning message to the enemies against any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

'Modafean Aseman Velayat 1400' was held in October 2021.

