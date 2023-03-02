Iran FM expresses regret EU states were influenced by MKO

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno held a phone conversation on Thursday, discussing developing Tehran-Madrid bilateral ties.

Referring to Tehran-Madrid historical ties, he assessed the relations between the two countries as good and expressed Terhan's readiness to further expand those relations.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked the King of Spain for sending a congratulatory message to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the occasion of the 44th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the recent foreign proviked riots in Iran and the abuse of anti-Iran terrorist groups such as the MKO, the Iranian foreign minister criticized the approach that some European countries adopted against Iran under the false and misleading information that MKO terrorists gave them.

Jose Manuel Albares, for his part, referred to the good relations between Iran and Spain and stressed developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Consular issues, Iran-IAEA cooperation, the latest developments regarding the Ukraine war, and lifting anti-Iran illegal sanctions were other topics discussed between the Iranian and Spanish foreign ministers.

The two foreign ministers further coveyed warm greetings from both countries' top officials to each each other.

MNA/Spox