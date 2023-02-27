Iran, Tunesia FMs stress expanding ties in phone call

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is in Geneva to participate in two meetings of the Human Rights Council as well as the disarmament conference, held a telephone conversation with Tunisia's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar on Monday afternoon.

Amir-Abdollhian congratulated Ammar's appointment to the post of Tunisia's foreign minister.

In the telephone conversation, they emphasized the importance of expanding the relations between the two countries by exchanging opinions on the relations between them in different fields.

MNA