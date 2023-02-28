  1. Iran
Iran police seize 320K liters of smuggled fuel in S Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Police forces of Hormozgan province, south of Iran, have confiscated 320,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Minab County, Hormozgan Province, Iran.

The border guard commander of Hormozgan province, General Bahador Esmaili made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that Hormozgan border guards managed to confiscate 320,000 liters of diesel in Minab.

Some six defendants have been detained during the operation, he said, noting that two vessels have been confiscated in this regard.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

