Lotfali Pakbaz pointed out that Police have confiscated 30,000 liters of diesel fuel in Bandar-e Mahshahr located in the Khuzestan Province of Iran.

The case has been handed over to the respective authorities to be further investigated, he noted.

The operations were carried out in the implementation of a plan to monitor borders and prevent the withdrawal of national funds and any smuggling, he underlined.

