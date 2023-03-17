  1. Iran
Ship smuggling 160K liters of fuel seized in S Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Friday, saying that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a ship carrying 160,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Sirri Island.

Some 8 smugglers have been detained in this regard, he further noted.

The incident came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

