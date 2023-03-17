Ship smuggling 160K liters of fuel seized in S Iran

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Friday, saying that the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized a ship carrying 160,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Sirri Island.

Some 8 smugglers have been detained in this regard, he further noted.

The incident came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

